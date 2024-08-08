More Lies About Project 2025
Today, we learned that Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts will delay the publication of his book, “Dawn’s Early Light,” (foreword by GOP VP nominee J.D. Vance) until after the election. This is in the wake of the Project 2025 debacle, which saw its director, Paul Dans, step down last week.
This doesn’t mean that Project 2025 is any less a featu…
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