The Expanded Gag Order
It may be April Fools, but it was a dead serious day.
Trump posted a bond in tonight, assisted by Knight Insurance, a California business. The bond secures his ability to pay the judgment the New York Attorney General obtained against him in the civil fraud case, although an appellate court lowered the amount of the bond to $175 million. Forbes reporter …
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