Gagged in Manhattan
On Tuesday, the Judge in the Manhattan DA’s criminal case against Trump entered a narrow, limited gag order against the former president. And it turns out that what it doesn’t prohibit is as important as what it does.
You can read the order here.
The gag order prohibits Trump from doing the following things:
Making or directing others to make public statem…
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