The Week Ahead
March 31, 2024
This week there’s a lot on tap. There are four things in particular that I’ll be paying attention to:
In the Manhattan DA’s case, we’ll find out whether Judge Merchan’s gag order covers family members of witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, and court personnel, including the Judge’s own family members. That’s because the Manhattan DA’s office asked the court …
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