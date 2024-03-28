Good News from Alabama
Last night, Alabama taught Democrats to never give up.
You may have heard by now that in a special election yesterday, Democrat Marilyn Lands flipped a seat in the Alabama House that had been held by a Republican. Her seat is in the Huntsville area in north Alabama.
Alabama’s legislature is held by a Republican supermajority, and Lands lost a race for th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.