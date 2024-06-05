Forward
Wisconsin’s state motto is Foward. The state adopted it in 1851, but it is still appropriate today, as Wisconsin adds its voice to those of four other states trying to help the country move forward from the events of January 6, 2021. Wisconsin joined Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona in bringing a criminal case against the people responsible for th…
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