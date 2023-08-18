Mike Roman: Placing Obscure Co-Defendants
Donald Trump has 18 co-defendants in Georgia. While some of them are familiar names, others may only register dimly or be complete unknowns. But they’ll take on more importance in the next few weeks. Some of them, like David Shaker, Shawn Still, and Cathy Latham, who were among Georgia’s fake electors, show up in roles where it’s unlikely they had much,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.