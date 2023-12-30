What does the new reporting about Kenneth Chesebro mean?
A little mea culpa in advance of tonight’s newsletter. My proofreader is out sick. And my backup proofreader is out sick. Get your Covid and Flu vaccines folks! It’s a jungle out there. My apologies in advance for any typos or inartful phrasing that have escaped my attention at the end of a surprisingl…
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