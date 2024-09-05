For Love of Guns
Today, in Winder, Georgia, part of the metro Atlanta area, another school shooting happened. A 14-year-old child killed two students and two teachers, injuring many others, including nine who went to the hospital. Later in the day, it emerged that he and his father were interviewed by the FBI last year after the boy was linked to violent threats. The fa…
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