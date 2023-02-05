Putting More Guns in the Wrong Hands
Title 18 U.S.C. 922(g) is a federal criminal statute that prohibits people in certain categories from possessing firearms. While it is most often used, and frequently referred to, as a prohibition against felons possessing firearms, it also prohibits fugitives, drug users, “mental defectives,” unlawfully present aliens, people dishonorably discharged fr…
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