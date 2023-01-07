For How Long?
As Republicans backslap and celebrate finally electing a Speaker of the House on the 15th round of voting, the rest of us are left to contemplate the damage they’ve done to our nation.
Today, Joe Biden, speaking about the January 6 anniversary, recounted his experience at the G7 summit last March when he told his fellow leaders, “America is back,” and on…
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