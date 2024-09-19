Disturbing News From Georgia
And a Little Joy Too
Today, emails between county election officials in Georgia surfaced, revealing that election deniers from 2020 are busily working on a plan to call the results of November’s election into question—presumably only if Trump loses. Apparently, they are gifted fortune tellers and have determined, before the first ballot has ever been cast, that the 2024 ele…
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