What is Going on in Georgia?
By now, you’ve probably seen the reporting about Georgia, where a pro-MAGA majority on an unelected board appointed by partisans is making it systematically more difficult for “people” to vote. Voter suppression is nothing new in the South. But anti-voting activity is ramping up in Georgia because the state that delivered its 16 electoral votes to Joe B…
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