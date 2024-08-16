What if Trump Tries to Steal the Election Again?
The excitement around the Harris-Walz ticket has given Democrats renewed hope that they can win in November. With that growing hope has come concern, though. What if Trump and his party try to steal the election again? What if they’ve learned enough from their failed effort in 2020 to run a more sophisticated operation in 2024? This is Donald Trump, who…
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