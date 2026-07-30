Block Blanche Day

Todd Blanche is not getting a confirmation vote to be the next Attorney General of the United States today. Instead, he’s got to spend time complying with a court order that he turn over Epstein-related materials in the case brought by none other than Katie Phang.

We got together this morning to discuss. If you missed us live, you can dive straight in by clicking up above or reading the transcript. But if you read, you’ll miss a guest appearance by my grandcat, Marty, who apparently has strong views on these issues.

Marty, pictured in one of his quieter moments

Back with more on Blanche and on the Jim Comey case later today when I join Preet Bharara and Elie Honig for what’s sure to be an engaging conversation on these issues at 2:30 pm ET. See you then.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share