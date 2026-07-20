Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Dr. Vin Gupta Joins Us For A Candid Conversation About The State Of Public Health In America

Joyce Vance's avatar
Vin's avatar
Joyce Vance and Vin
Jul 20, 2026

Can we still trust the medical advice we receive? Between Cyclospora (“explosive diarrhea parasite”) and breathing and other health problems from climate-induced wildfires, there are a lot of concerns.

We trusted Vin Gupta during Covid. He’s back today with some of the most candid comments I’ve heard about who we can and can’t trust in the medical establishment. If you missed us live, click above so you don’t miss this incredibly important conversation. And start with these links that Vin says we can use for reliable information about protecting our health:

When they voted for Donald Trump, his base probably didn’t think it would impact their health, leading to serious illness and even death. Covid should have taught them that wasn’t the case. Now, in his second administration, with RFK Jr. leading public health, and surrounding himself, as Vin says, with a certain phenotype of advisors, we’re all at risk. Among the many reasons to vote in November is protecting ourselves and our families.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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