Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Congressman Jared Huffman on the Threat of Christian Nationalism

A recording from Joyce Vance's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Rep. Jared Huffman's avatar
Joyce Vance and Rep. Jared Huffman

This is a conversation you won’t want to miss—and fortunately, you don’t have to. If you weren’t able to join us live, click the link above and watch now.

California Congressman Jared Huffman understood Project 2025 early, before it was being widely discussed, and helped us learn about it here at Civil Discourse. Now, he’s written a book on Christian Nationalism. It starts with the erased connection between January 6 and some of the worst risks that movement, which he explains is on a direct collision course with democracy, entails. Watch our conversation and plan on picking up a copy of his book, No Prophets, which is due out August 18.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture