Congressman Jared Huffman on the Threat of Christian Nationalism

This is a conversation you won’t want to miss—and fortunately, you don’t have to. If you weren’t able to join us live, click the link above and watch now.

California Congressman Jared Huffman understood Project 2025 early, before it was being widely discussed, and helped us learn about it here at Civil Discourse. Now, he’s written a book on Christian Nationalism. It starts with the erased connection between January 6 and some of the worst risks that movement, which he explains is on a direct collision course with democracy, entails. Watch our conversation and plan on picking up a copy of his book, No Prophets, which is due out August 18.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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