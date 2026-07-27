Coffee with the Contrarians

If you’re looking for the best way to ease yourself into the coming week and its most important developments, Norman Eisen and I dove straight in the morning. We started with Paramount's concession that it would delay the completion of its merger with Warner Brothers until June of 2027, unless it receives court authorization to proceed before then. Currently, the court hearing the challenge to the merger has it blocked.

We’ve been discussing the proposed merger deal here at Civil Discourse for months now—long before people thought there was a serious prospect of blocking it. If you’ve been following along here, you understood that this was a serious challenge and people involved believed it could succeed. Now it has!

We examined the lawsuit with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, explored the antitrust rationale behind it, and most importantly, put it in context: the Trump administration’s sign-off on the merger is another example of grift and an effort to damage free and open discourse in this country. This is a major, if quiet, development; the kind of thing we study and anticipate before most people are focused on it and a reason to subscribe to Civil Discourse if you value this kind of awareness.

No one really believed this merger could be stopped as recently as 6 weeks ago. The success in this matter exemplifies why we should have confidence that we can push back against the authoritarian forces in this country; David really can whoop Goliath if we’re all behind him. If you missed us live, you can watch up above.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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