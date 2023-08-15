A Leak & A Disaster In The Making
While there are reports the grand jury is working late, there is no indictment yet from Fulton County. But there was an intriguing, apparently accidental, leak. The clerk’s office briefly posted what appears to be a normal grand jury scheduling document, reflecting the charges prosecutors would ask a grand jury to return against a defendant. The defenda…
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