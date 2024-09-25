Tonight, a feel good story!

This afternoon, from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m., I had the amazing opportunity to spend half an hour with several hundred people who were in hour 22 of a 24-hour marathon postcard writing session. The event, formally known as 24 Hours in '24 Our Freedoms Are On The Ballot Postcard Around The Clock 3.0, was a huge success.

The event kick…