Writing Postcards to Voters Works
Tonight, a feel good story!
This afternoon, from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m., I had the amazing opportunity to spend half an hour with several hundred people who were in hour 22 of a 24-hour marathon postcard writing session. The event, formally known as 24 Hours in '24 Our Freedoms Are On The Ballot Postcard Around The Clock 3.0, was a huge success.
The event kick…
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