What Trump wants to do to America
More evidence of what Trump has in store for us if he’s reelected.
In November, on Truth Social, Trump congratulated Javier Milei on his election to Argentina’s presidency.
"The whole world was watching!” Trump wrote. “I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"
Milei got straight to work. He devalued t…
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