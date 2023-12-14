Wednesday Round Up
Wednesday got off to a normal start, if by normal, you mean Trump acting crazy on social media. Every time he posts on Truth Social it’s another wake up call about what a disaster it will be if he gets a second term.
That’s not normal, even for a politician. But then neither is the fact that Trump is now auctioning off pieces of the suit he wore when he…
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