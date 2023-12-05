A Revenge Impeachment
Today, news that House Republicans are prepared to move forward with a floor vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. It’s a vote designed, at least in their eyes, to legitimize the manufactured impeachment effort. As we discussed when MAGA got impeachment fever in September, it’s baseless. It is not grounded in even a scintilla of fact.…
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