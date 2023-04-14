Abortion Update
Tonight, a quick update if you’re trying to stay current on the fast-moving legal proceedings around medication abortion:
Around midnight Wednesday night, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on DOJ’s request for a stay. DOJ had asked the court to extend the seven days that Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk had allowed before his decision preventing pregnant peo…
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