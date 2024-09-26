Two Indictments: A Would Be Assassin and a Mayor
The Justice Department has indicted Ryan Routh, who was arrested in proximity to Donald Trump’s Florida golf course while Trump was playing, with attempting to assassinate the former president. The indictment is here. Previously, Routh was detained by a complaint charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a gun with an obl…
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