Trump’s Third Term
In a telephone interview last week with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Donald Trump refused to rule out running for a third term as president. Trump, who seems to think his approval ratings are higher than they actually are, told Welker that “a lot of people” wanted him to be president a third time. “We're very popular,” he told her. Trump claims his approval ra…
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