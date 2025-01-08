Whiplash
If you’ve been trying to keep up with the news at the intersection of law and politics for the last 48 hours, you undoubtedly have some whiplash. It’s not technically the Trump administration yet, but it has that old, familiar, and distinctly unpleasant feel to it.
Here’s a top-level look at developments you should be aware of, in an effort to help us fo…
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