Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
12m

Well Joyce, it's getting hard enough to get a good night's sleep as it is. Thank you for keeping us up on the threats piling up. I could sure use a good evening of chicken posing and nibbling.

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C McDonald's avatar
C McDonald
6m

Scary stuff. We plod forward with hope and prayer.

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