Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
4h

I admire and respect you so much, Joyce. I’m glad you’re in our corner.

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Mary Trawick's avatar
Mary Trawick
4h

In Alabama if you have a disability and cannot stand for long periods of time you’re allowed to go to the front of the line. Tell a poll worker and go to the front of the line, not sure about your states.

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