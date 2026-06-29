Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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David Warburton's avatar
David Warburton
Jun 29

The lower federal courts are pretty consistently standing up for the law. The same - tragically - cannot be said for Trump's hand-picked reactionary Supreme Court. They are causing terrible damage to our country ruling after ruling, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. The worst court since Roger Taney's in the 1850s, which gave us the infamous "Dread Scott decision" that led directly to the American Civil War.

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Dale of Green Gables's avatar
Dale of Green Gables
Jun 29Edited

As I said here before, the Imperial Court loves to engage in legal sleight of hand and I expect we will see more of that in many of the final major decisions next week or the week after. This Court loves it some strong executive discretion, weak administrative oversight, narrow judicial review, skepticism of federal civil‑rights enforcement and strict textual constraints on modern governance. When historical evidence conflicts with that vision, the Gang of Six conveniently engages in "law office history" (just enough history to support an argument), narrows the statute, or takes it upon itself to reinterpret congressional intent. Also loves to engage in convenient semantic redefinition. To a historian, the question is: What did Congress intend? To Alito & Co., the question is: What meaning can the statutory words bear today, using ordinary semantics? This lets the Court say:“appointed” can mean “completed,” “held” can mean “finished,” and “chosen” can mean “finalized,” even though those meanings were not the historical ones or what Congress, in particular, actually intended, for example, in the Election Day statutes --- the very provisions the RNC relies on in Watson v. RNC. From inside textualism, this is not considered dishonesty --- it’s semantic inference. For most of the rest of us, it’s dishonest semantic redefinition.

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