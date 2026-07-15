Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Laurence G's avatar
Laurence G
1d

He is an abomination, ignoring legal protocol, the rule-of-law and placing the president's personal interests over those of the American people. Judge William's recommendation SHOULD have been to have him disbarred instead of just reprimanded!!!

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Jim (Bombguy24)'s avatar
Jim (Bombguy24)
1d

Still not sure, but can Blanche remain Trumps acting AG even if not confirmed? I'm not certain Trump even cares if his nominees are confirmed. Look at the mischief Pulte is going to be able to effect on us in his "acting" position. Then Trump can simply appoint yet another "acting" head of department.

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