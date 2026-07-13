Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
4d

Todd Blanche has brought the DoJ to irretrievable depths. Under his aegis, the agency has ceased to investigate any criminal behavior connected to Trump: sexual abuse towards women and girls, white collar crime, civil rights violations against all but those poor downtrodden whites, and now antitrust cases. He has abandoned America for Bizzaro World.

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
4d

GIVEN THAT TRUMP THOUGHT NOTHING OF LEANING ON THE PRESIDENT OF FIFA TO CHANGE THEIR DECISION, HOW MANY CALLS DID HE MAKE TO HIS PUPPETS ON THE SUPREME COURT TO INFLUENCE THEIR DECISIONS?

Trump admitted that he personally called the President of FIFA and asked him to “take another look at it” and to “review “ FIFA’s decision to suspend an American soccer player’s participation in the next game.

One would have to be an idiot not to read between the lines.

This was heavy duty pressure from the President of the United States, who sponsored these games in the U.S. and who had previously invited him to attend his Presidential inauguration and affairs at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump has consistently said he did not tell President Infantino what the decision should be, only that the play deserved another review.

"All I did was ask for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. I didn't tell him what to do. I can't tell him what to do….That wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot when you're going full speed. These were two great athletes that got tangled up…Take another look at it. Review it.”

This was heavy duty pressure on the FIFA President.

Given that Trump’s call was merely standard operating procedure for him, one could easily believe that Trump may have placed similar calls into judges around the country, and especially Chief Justice Roberts or Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, or Kavanaugh to influence their decisions. Not a single judge would fail to understand Trump’s urging to “Take another look at it. Review it”.

This is the kind of political sleaze and slime that Trump excels in, along with coercions, shakedowns and threats of retaliation. What are Trump’s abiding principles of morality? He said it himself: “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me."

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