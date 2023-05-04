Today in America
I have been planning on writing about gun laws all week. There’s an idea I’ve been working on for a while, a legal argument taken to sort of silly extremes to illustrate a point about the ridiculous construction of the Second Amendment that is currently the law in this country. The problem with finishing it has been that there’s nothing at all that make…
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