Three Things for Your Labor Day Picnic
Pickles frowns on eating chicken, in any form, as part of your holiday celebration. But she did want me to share three important things with you heading into the long weekend. You never know when the opportunity for civil discourse will present itself—even at the family cookout.
Cameras in the Courts
In the Trump prosecution in Georgia, Fulton County Judg…
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