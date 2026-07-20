Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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JustRaven's avatar
JustRaven
3h

So much that is disgusting these days resulting from the current regime's policies and lawlessness. I've almost given up on commenting in an attempt to retain my sanity and reduce the outrage and sadness I feel these days. I'm grateful to you, Joyce, for being here and being the filter through which we learn about these cruel and illegal actions, and for the enlightenment of We the People on how we can continue to resist. As you say, we're in this together. Stay safe!

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Cathy Cassels's avatar
Cathy Cassels
3h

Thank you Joyce for keeping us on top of things . . . it’s hard not to be perpetually discouraged, when every day seems to bring some new horror or another! Please tell me that the extradition hearings won’t wind up in front of Judge Aileen Cannon . . . that’s all we need is Trump intervening so those despicable men don’t have to face the charges back in the UK . . . that would be almost like issuing them a pardon . . . 🤮

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