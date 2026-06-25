Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
Jun 25Edited

Very powerful. Those retired judges - the very image of rectitude and non-partisanship - bring weight to the matter—it is justice, and democracy, that matter … not politics.

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Happy Valley No More's avatar
Happy Valley No More
Jun 25

The treatment of migrants is lawless and this administration doesn’t give a f*ck. There are people in DOJ, FBI, DHS & ICE that should be investigated and prosecuted. Starting with the felon at the top!

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