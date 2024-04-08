The Week Ahead
April 7, 2024
Marjorie Taylor Greene had this to say about last week’s earthquake in New York and this week’s eclipse.
As it turns out, the epicenter of the quake was about four miles from Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, and eclipse “dates” were set long before there was a United States of America. Greene might want to go back and think carefully before sh…
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