Judge Cannon Rules
Judge Cannon rules are not the rules lawyers are used to seeing applied in a courtroom. Hers is a court increasingly reminiscent of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” where important matters are upside down. The Queen of Hearts told Alice during the trial of the Knave of Hearts, “sentence first, verdict afterwards.” Judge Cannon ordered Jack Smith to p…
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