The Week Ahead
July 16, 2023
In what feels like an exercise in déjà vu, federal prosecutors and Trump’s legal team are scheduled to make their first appearance in front of Judge Aileen Cannon in the classified-documents trial this Tuesday. The court’s conference with the parties is set to take place in Judge Cannon’s courtroom in Fort Pierce, Florida. The reason for the hearing is …
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