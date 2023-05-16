Bad News from Florida
Monday morning, American democracy became more brittle, at least in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that prohibits the state’s public colleges and universities from continuing their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. It accomplishes that goal by prohibiting spending state or federal dollars on that work. The bill also re…
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