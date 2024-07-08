The Week Ahead
July 7, 2024
I hear a lot of people expressing concern that voting won’t matter this November, people saying on social media and in conversations in person that Trump will steal the election or that the courts will. If you’re starting to think this way, I want you to stop right now. This is one of the oldest strategies in the voter suppression handbook: telling you …
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