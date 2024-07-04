Five Questions with Congressman Jared Huffman
2025 Task Force: Special July 4 Edition
If you’ve been waiting for the Democrats in Congress to take on Project 2025, today’s edition of the newsletter is for you! Democrats have created a task force. Today’s guest for “Five Questions” is California Congressman Jared Huffman, founder of the task force, who is here to share the details with us.
Representative Jared Huffman represents California…
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