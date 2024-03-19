Four Corners
Monday morning started off slowly. I was beginning to eye my basketball brackets and settling in to write a primer on what we could expect tomorrow when Trump files his opening brief with the Supreme Court in the presidential immunity appeal. Then, things started hitting from all sides. By the end of the day, there were developments in the remaining thr…
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