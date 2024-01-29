The Week Ahead
January 28, 2024
This week, we continue to wait to see how and when the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will rule on Donald Trump’s presidential immunity argument. The clock continues to tick, making it all but impossible for Judge Chutkan’s March 5 trial date in the Special Counsel’s January 6 prosecution to hold up. We’ll talk about that op…
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