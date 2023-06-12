The Week Ahead
June 11, 2023
“We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.” With that, Jack Smith made his opening statement to the American people.
He told folks, read the indictment of Donald Trump and decide for yourself. Smith was no Bill Barr, offering up a misleading summary of an extensive investigation and claiming the former president had been exoner…
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