Big Law Fights Back
Unless you’ve practiced in Big Law, they’re probably just names: Perkins Coie, Covington and Burling, Paul Weiss. They are the law firms Donald Trump has attacked, using the power of the presidency in a venal form of personal revenge, by way of Executive Orders (EOs) that are so harsh clients have left firms and some are rumored to be in dire straits. Y…
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