Things That Happened Today
It was quite a day. We’ve noticed this before, that there are a lot of legal issues and rulings on a lot of different fronts, all coming to a head simultaneously. Many, but not all of them, involve Trump. Tonight, rather than looking at each situation in detail, we’ll try to extract the most important or interesting things we learned from each one.
It’s …
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