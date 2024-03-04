The Week Ahead
March 3, 2024
On Monday morning, Trump should be going to trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.. But instead, that case, along with the one in Florida and the state case in Fulton County, Georgia, are snarled in delay. So rather than a trial that would have presented the evidence—the facts—to a jury and to the rest of the American people, this week will be mostl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.