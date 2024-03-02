Your Weekend Talking Points: Immigration
In late January, just as Mike Johnson became Speaker of the House, we discussed the Republican plan to kill the compromise immigration bill that gave them much of what they’d been demanding. Speaker Johnson said the bill was “dead on arrival” and refused to bring it to the floor of the House. After shutting the bill down, Johnson, apparently with no sha…
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