The Week Ahead
October 27, 2024
In Yale Professor Timothy Snyder’s seminal handbook “On Tyranny,” an essay on how to prevent it, rule one is “Do Not Obey in Advance.” Snyder wrote that “Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given,” as it was when Hitler came to power and Germans voluntarily surrendered their allegiance to him.
This is the week to reach out to everyone you kn…
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